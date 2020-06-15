Hyderabadi-origin Pakistani religious scholar passes away

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi-origin internationally renowned religious scholar of Pakistan, Hazrat Maulana Syed Shah Atuallah Al-Hussaini passed away on Sunday in Karachi, Pakistan. He was the alumni of Jamia Nizamia Hyderabad Deccan.

Has roots in Hyderabad

Maulana Ataullah was born to Hazrat Syed Peer Hussaini Quadri Al-Multani better known as Sahibaan Pasha Saheb, who hailed from Hyderabad Deccan and was the mutavalli and khateeb of Jama Masjid Malir Karachi, Pakistan.

Maulana is survived by 3 sons and 4 daughters. His book ‘Islam ka nizam-e-zindagi’ is included in Deeniyaat syllabus in Pakistan. The collection of his letters is also very popular among educational circles.

Connection with Jamia Nizamia

Maulana had attended the Urs centenary of Hazrat Shaikul Islam, founder of Jamia Nizamia as chief guest. He had also graced the Jalsa-e-Rahmatul lil Aalamineen hosted by All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen and Majlis Tameer-e-Millat.

Last rites

After his funeral prayer Maulana was laid to rest in Karachi Pakistan. For further information please contact Maulana Obaidullah Faheem Quadri Al-Multani on phone no 9849071327.

