Hyderabadi woman facing torture in Oman after she refuses to marry old man

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi woman, Kauser Banu is reportedly facing torture in Oman after she refused the marriage proposal to an old physically-handicapped Omani National.

Giving the details of the series of event that landed Kauser Banu into trouble in Oman, her elder sister, Syeda Rafeeqa Banu said that it all started after a woman by name Fatima who runs a chain of beauty parlours in the Middle East country offered a job.

According to Rafeeqa, one day, Kauser who used to reside in Chanchalguda and work in a beauty parlour in Hyderabad came in contact with Hyderabadi-origin woman Fatima who had settled in Oman after marriage with Omani National.

Hyderabadi woman was offered job

“Later, Fatima offered Kauser the job of a beautician in her beauty parlour with a salary of Rs 50,000 in Muscat, Oman. On December 8, 2020, Kouser went to Muscat”, Syeda Rafeeqa Banu said.

“After Kauser reached Oman, Fatima asked her to marry an old physically-handicapped Omani National. When my sister rejected the marriage proposal, Fatima started torturing her,” Rafeeqa added.

It is not an isolated incident wherein Indian women are tortured in the Middle East countries. In 2020, two similar incidents were reported in Hyderabad.

Similar cases

In the month of March, a case surfaced wherein a Hyderabadi woman who used to work at her Kafeel’s residence was tortured by her employer. She was not even given adequate food.

Earlier, a woman from Falknuma was trafficked to Oman by a local agent on the pretext of giving her employment. In Hyderabad, she was offered a job of a beautician, however, after reaching Oman, she was forced to work as a housemaid in a local residence.