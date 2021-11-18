Hyderabad’s air quality improves significantly

Hyderabad: The air quality of Hyderabad has improved significantly in the past seven days due to change in the weather conditions.

According to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bollaram Industrial Area, Central University, ICRISAT Patancheru, IDA Pashamylaram, and Zoo Park was between 101-200 i.e., moderate whereas, Sanathnagar recorded AQI of 209 at 12 noon on November 11.

Now, it has improved significantly. The AQI of Bollaram Industrial Area, ICRISAT Patancheru, IDA Pashamylaram, and Zoo Park is between 51-100 i.e., satisfactory whereas, Central University and Sanathnagar recorded AQI of 48 and 47 respectively at 12 noon on November 18.

TOI quoted an official of TSPCB saying that the winds are dispersing the pollutants in the air and once the winds slow down, the AQI may rise.

Delhi’s air quality

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day today, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

Announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100 percent work from home for the government departments till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed.

What is AQI?

AQI reports the air quality of a particular area. There are six categories based on AQI value, they are Good (AQI 0–50), Satisfactory (AQI 51–100), Moderate (AQI 101–200), Poor (AQI 201–300), Very poor (AQI 301–400), and Severe (AQI 401–500).