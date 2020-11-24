Hyderabad’s karate champion Syeda Falak forays into politics; joins MIM

Hyderabad: 25-year-old karate champion from Hyderabad Syeda Falak on Sunday forayed into politics and joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). She joined the party in the presence of the party general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri and later met MIM floor leader in the Assembly—Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Alhumdulillah joined AIMIM..

Looking forward to work for the betterment of society under the leadership of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab..

InshaAllah!@aimim_national @asadowaisi @imAkbarOwaisi @ahmedpashaqadri pic.twitter.com/lAYurCjEyJ — Syeda Falak (@SyedaFalak2) November 22, 2020

Politics run in the blood of this karate champion. Falak’s grandfather and father have been in politics and been members of the Congress Party. When asked about her choice of joining the MIM, and not Congress, she said: “It is the party that connects with the masses and gives voice to the voiceless. As the Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi is the only leader who raises important issues.”

Falak has also been active during the protests against CAA-NRC. Apart from Hyderabad, she also led protests in Nizamabad, Deoband and Delhi. Falak also attended the protests at Shaheen Bagh.

“It is a time for change in Indian politics,” Falak asserts. “Minorities—including Muslims, Dalits or Adivasis, should not remain oppressed by communal parties, nor should they be slaves to the so-called secular ones.” She strives to create a political voice and platform for them.

Termed ‘Golden Girl’, Falak was the winner of 20 national-level and 22 international-level karate championships. When asked if her game would take a backseat, now that she forayed into politics, she replied. “I certainly wish to dedicate more time to politics, but I will continue practicing karate as well.”

Though Falak would not contest the Hyderabad civic polls this time, she informed siasat.com that she is involved in campaigning for her party.