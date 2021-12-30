Hyderabad’s Nasir Ali Khan receives Kazakhstan Award

Hyderabad: Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has been bestowed with the 30 years of the Independence of Kazakhstan Award recently.

The award has been handed over to him by Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, at a function in Hyderabad recently.

The award was given by the President of Kazakhstan earlier this month through a decree on the completion of 30 years of Independence. It is known as the Anniversary Medal.

The medal is awarded to citizens of Kazakhstan as well as foreigners who have made a significant contribution to the development, establishment of statehood and strengthening of sovereignty of the country.

Submissions for awarding the jubilee medal are submitted to the President of Kazakhstan by the Parliament, the government, ministries and other bodies of the State.

Nasir Ali Khan, a businessman, comes from the nobility of Hyderabad.