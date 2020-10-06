Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park all set to reopen with precautions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park is all set to reopen with precautionary measures for visitors from today (October 6). To ensure safety and avoid crowding at the ticket counters, the Zoo authorities launched an online ticketing system. Visitors can get a ticket by logging onto the Zoo Website www.nehruzoopark.in or by installing a Mobile application — NEHRUZOOLOGICALPARK.

Things to remember when you visit ZOO amid COVID-19

It is compulsory for all the ZOO visitors to undergo a thermal screening at the point of entry and those showing COVID-19 symptoms like cold and fever will not be permitted entry into the Zoo.

Children below 10 years and adults above 65 years of age are asked not to visit the Zoo, especially on weekends and public holidays.

In the first phase only the open enclosure/ moats shall be open for the visitors. Closed facilities like Safari Park, Nocturnal Animal House, Reptile House, Aquarium, Fossil Museum, Natural History Museum, etc., will be open to public in due course.

All the ticket counters ques are marked as per social distancing norms. The visitors are advised to follow social distancing while purchasing tickets.

All the visitors shall use the medicated footbath at the entrance of the Zoo and strictly follow six feet social distancing while within the Zoo premises.

It shall be mandatory for all the visitors and staff to wear face masks from the point of entry and during the visit. Without mask, entry into the zoo will not be permitted. Violators shall be removed from the zoo premises.

The (Battery Operated Vehicles) BOVs, Toy Train and Safari shall run with 50 per cent occupancy to allow social distancing norms. However, a family can book entire BOV for their use on exclusive basis.

The visitor shall move along the designated pathway only. For their own safety, they are advised to avoid touching barricades and other surfaces so as to minimize chances of infection if any.

Food from home/ outside food is allowed. However, the visitors will be have to use the designated places marked for having food.

Sanitizers have been installed at some places like entrances, ticket counter exits, BOV, counters toilets etc. for public usage.

Spitting and littering in the zoo premises is strictly prohibited and it punishable with a fine of Rs. 1000/- as per Section 484 of GHMC ACT 1955.

The ticket counter personnel, Security personnel, BOV drivers have been instructed to wear face mask and shields. In case on non- compliance, the visitors may inform the administration.