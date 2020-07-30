Hyderabad’s Nooruddin passes class 10th after 33 years hard work

Hyderabad: On one hand where the lock down during COVID-19 pandemic has brought distress and anxiety to many. Hyderabad’s Mohammad Nooruddin is rejoicing after he cleared class 10th examination.

Nooruddin was appearing in the examination for the last 33 years of his life; unfortunately, he could not pass the exams. He had appeared in exams in 1987 for the first time but could not clear the papers all this while.

Telangana promoted all students

Showing previous hall tickets and admit cards to The News Minute, he expressed happiness for the feat. Telangana Government had decided to promote all the students who applied to take grade 10 examination due to the pandemic.

51 year old Nooruddin was weak in English and could not get 35% marks every time he wrote English exam. He decided this time to appear for SSC Open Examinations. But, he was informed that he would have to appear for all the subjects.

Determined Nooruddin decided to to re write the exams paying a registration fee amounting Rs 3000. Later the state decided to pass all the appearing students with 35 % marks.