Hyderabad’s renowned poet Rahman Jami passes away

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s renowned poet Rahman Jami breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday (January 20), sources said. He was 85.

A prominent writer, Rahman wrote as many as twelve books of poetry and on poetics. He has been awarded several national and state awards for his work. He’s popular among city’s literary circles and even taught the art of poetry to thousands of students.

His books includes Mumtaz Mustafa Mere, Sistat, Arghan, Saqhiya, Nasha, Beqhodia and Jamma Anna. Rahman also translated atleast 12 of balladeer Gaddar’s Telugu poems in Urdu.

Rahman’s grandson Ahmed said, “Almost a week ago a pencil’s nib caused a deep wound on his palm, after which we also had a surgery. Following which he fell very weak.”

Before his death, Rahman Sahab has been working on one of his books called ‘Adooni’.

Namaz-e- Janaza will be performed after Asr prayer at Choti- Masjid, Murad Nagar, Mehdipatnam. The funeral will be held at the graveyard close to Masjid-e-Alamgir, Shantinagar.