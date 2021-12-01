Hyderabad’s ‘Sunday Funday’ event cancelled due to Omicron threat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced that the ‘Sunday Funday’ event which is held on every Sunday at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund is cancelled, due to the threat of the latest COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron‘.

The special chief secretary for urban development, Arvind Kumar, took to his Twitter on Wednesday and tweeted, “In view of the uncertainties regarding #Omicron coronavirus variant & as a matter of abundant precaution, the Sunday-Funday event shall not be held this Sunday ie Dec 5.”

However, the tank bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday, he further wrote.

However, the tank bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) urged authorities in August this year to make Tank Bund, located on the banks of the Hussain Sagar, traffic-free on Sunday nights. The decision was made in response to various public proposals. The event launched on August 29 and attracted hundreds of people every week. Arts and crafts, as well as music, were eventually incorporated.

The ‘Sunday Funday’ event remains cancelled until further orders. The authorities will reschedule the cancelled event to some other day. There’s no news on whether the Funday’s Old City edition, ‘Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam,’ would be postponed as well.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 196 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 30, bringing the total to 6.75 lakh, while the death toll jumped to 3,992 with two new fatalities. According to a state government bulletin, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region reported the highest number of cases with 78, followed by the neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri reported 20 cases and Ranga Reddy reported 15 cases. According to the state health bulletin, there were 3,591 active cases.