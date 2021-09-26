Hyderabad’s ‘Sunday Funday’ to resume from today at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: After a gap of one week due to Ganesh immersion, Sunday Funday will be back on Tank Bund from 3 pm to 10 pm on September 26. Hyderabad’s Sunday-Funday timings have been extended by two hours, earlier it was from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The Funday event on Tank Bund is assured to be a memorable one for music lovers, with an orchestra to play famous Telugu and Hindi songs commemorating the late SP Balasubramanyam. This will be apart from a performance by the Railway Protection Force band in connection with the RPF Raising Day week.

A band performance, orchestra, fireworks, cultural activities, shopping, games and eateries will all be present at one place come Sunday, according to an official press release, which said there would also be livewire artists showcasing their beatboxing and rapping skills which was very well received last time. In addition to this, there will be three 20-artist teams performing along the Tank bund stretch making it truly a cultural carnival.

Officials stated that in between these performances, they had planned two one-minute-long firework shows which could be enjoyed by the public standing anywhere on Tank Bund road. Especially for kids, there would also be clown performers, jugglers, unicyclists and other performers.

In addition to these, there will be Handloom and Handicraft stalls by TSCO. The Funday would be incomplete without food and beverage stalls for the public to indulge in and for that, there will be stalls serving everything from chaat to kebabs. Necessary arrangements for Mobile Public Toilets and dustbins are also being made.

Cyclone Gulab

Nevertheless, officials said the event would be subject to the timings and impact of Cyclone Gulab.

“People are requested not to come out should heavy rains occur due to Cyclone Gulab and in that case, Sunday-Funday might have to be rescheduled for next Sunday if heavy rains occur on the evening of September 26,” the press release said.

As a part of the State Government efforts to make Sunday a funday for the families, the Women Safety Wing of Telangana State Police will be organising an event on Tank Bund, to create awareness about SHE-TEAMS functioning in the State in partnership with Lead Life Foundation, 92.7 Big FM and Aerock Dance Fitness.

According to an official press note from the women safety wing of Telangana police, they will conduct awareness sessions in the lakeside stretch of Hussain Sagar to captivate the crowd with fun and educate them alongside towards the vision of a ‘gender equal’ state ensuring the safety, dignity and empowerment of women & children.

The session is expected to include many fun activities like Zumba, self plays and self-defence techniques. The public is welcome to participate and join with Telangana Police in their effort to provide a safe environment for women and children within a carnival atmosphere.