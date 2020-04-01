Hyundai India sells only 32,279 units in March

New Delhi: Hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported sales of only 32,279 units in March. Notably, the current sales figure cannot be compared on a YoY basis due to prevalence of extraordinary circumstances.

Historically, the company’s overall sales during the like period o f last year was substantially higher. According to the company, it domestic sales stood at 26,300 units, while exports were at 5,979 units.

Covid-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown has resulted in massive economic upheaval. While on one hand factories and businesses are shut, consumer sentiment is also marred with the fears of uncertainty over the current health crisis.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.