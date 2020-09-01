Hyundai Motor India’s August domestic sales up 20%

New Delhi, Sep 1 : Automobile major Hyundai Motor India reported a rise of 19.9 per cent in its domestic sales during August, 2020.

Accordingly, the company’s total domestic off-take increased to 45,809 units from 38,205 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

However, the company’s exports fell to 6,800 units during the month under review from 17,800 units from August 2019.

Consequently, cumulative sales declined to 52,609 units from 56,005 units sold during the like month of last year.

“HMIL continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian automobile industry by registering domestic sales volume of 45,809 units in August 2020 with positive growth of 19.9 per cent on a comparative low base of last year,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

“We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic.”

