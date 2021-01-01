Hyundai Motor India’s overall Dec sales up 33.14%

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Hyundai Motor India on Friday reported overall sales including exports grew by 33.14 per cent during December despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s overall sales grew to 66,750 units from 50,135 units sold during December 2019.

Similarly, the company’s domestic sales rose during the month under review. It edged higher by 24.89 per cent to 47,400 units from 37,953 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Besides, exports increased by 58.84 per cent to 19,350 units from 12,182 units shipped out during December 2019.

In addition, the company reported a cumulative sales of 522,542 units in CY2020.

“Continuing to our commitment of ‘Make in India’, we achieved a new milestone of highest production in a single month since inception with 71178 units in December 2020,” said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

“Hyundai has also emerged as one of the most preferred brands for SUVs in the country with All New Creta and Venue leading sales charts. Looking towards the future, we are proceeding with cautious optimism and positively anticipate green shoots of recovery in 2021.”

