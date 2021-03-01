Hyundai Motor India’s overall Feb sales over 26%

New Delhi, March 1 : Hyundai Motor India on Monday reported a growth of 26.4 per cent in its overall sales including exports during February.

The company’s overall sales grew to 61,800 units from 48,910 units sold during February 2020.

Similarly, the company’s domestic sales rose during the month under review.

It edged higher by 29 per cent to 51,600 units from 40,010 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Similarly, exports increased and it rose by 14.6 per cent to 10,200 units from 8,900 units shipped out during February 2020.

–IANS

