Hyundai teases electric SUV ahead of launch this month

Seoul: Hyundai Motor on Thursday released a teaser for the electric SUV concept “Seven” ahead of its unveiling in the US this month.

The large-size SUV concept built on Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated EV platform, called E-GMP, comes with the group’s IONIQ battery EV brand’s signature design elements, the company said in a statement.

The IONIQ brand’s design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging.

Rethinking your time on the road.

Get ready for a uniquely-designed, all-electric SUV that offers a glimpse into the future of #Hyundai’s IONIQ brand.



The SEVEN Concept.

Coming soon.#IONIQ #SEVENconcept pic.twitter.com/E385H4oGGr — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) November 3, 2021

Hyundai plans to unveil the concept car at the LA Auto Show to be held from November 19-28.

Prices and other details about the new vehicle will be released later, reports Yonhap news agency.

In April, Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover utility vehicle, the first model embedded with the E-GMP platform to strengthen its presence in the eco-friendly vehicle market.

It also plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 midsize sedan in 2022 and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8.