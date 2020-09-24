I am happy to cut my salary: Salman khan on his huge Bigg Boss 14 fee

Mumbai: Ahead of the launch of the upcoming season of the most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss, a live press conference was held on Thursday, September 24. During the same, Bollywood’s superstar and host of the show, Salman Khan emphasized on how the show will be providing jobs to those in the fraternity while talking to the producer of the show and the CEO of Endemol Shine, Abhishek Rege.

Bigg Boss 14 press conference

Mentioning his reason behind doing the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Salman Khan said, “The reason that I’m doing this season is that the show will provide jobs to multiple people.”

The ‘Dabangg’ actor further discussed how the Bigg Boss crew will be working in shifts but will be paid their entire salaries without any cuts.

To ensure safety, the makers of Bigg Boss14 have decided to follow all the required covid-19 guidelines like shooting with the limited crew maintaining social distance. The makers have to come up with the shifts system so that everyone’s job is secure.

Salman Khan who is known for his generosity in the industry, spoke about his pay cut from his Bigg Boss 14 fee and said, “I’m more than happy to cut my salary so that the others get paid.”

The producer of the Bigg Boss, Abhishek Rege also ensured that the crew will get paid without any pay cuts though there may not be massive increments.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants list

There is high speculations on the contestants list with many names like Tina Datta, Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Indian Idol finalist Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Karen Patel, Eijaz Khan and TV actress Gia Manek, best known for her role Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The upcoming season of the show will have 12 contestants.

The show is all set to premiere on October 3 taking special health and safety measures.

House concept

The concept of Bigg Boss 14 is to give the contestants an experience of the pre-lockdown world. When a contestant wins the task they will be able to make the most of the in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.