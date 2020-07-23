‘I am not Trump, can’t see my people die’, says Uddhav Thackeray

By Afreen Pervez

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, known for his witty and satirist tone, while addressing an interview, said, “I am not Trump, can not see my people die in agony”. Shiv Sena’s own newspaper, Saamana will air the interview on July 25 and 26 in two installments.

Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena member and also the associate editor of Marathi newspaper, had interviewed Thackeray over rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Raut had shared a small clip of the interview on his twitter handle this morning, where Maharashtra CM can be seen taking a dig at the United States President Donald Trump for a soaring number of coronavirus cases under his administration.

COVID cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been severely hit by the pandemic. With cases rising every day and over 10,000 on Wednesday, the death toll has reached over 10,480.