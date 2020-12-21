I can attack my party for the protection of cow: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh today made sensational remarks against his own party . He said that he was ready to attack his own party for the protection of Hindu religion and Cow protection. He made it clear that he was not bothered about posts .

He demanded the central government to declare cow as the national animal. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a dharna program held at Indira park demanding the declaration cow as the national animal.

The dharna was held by Yuga Tulasi foundation. Speaking on the occasion Singh reminded that he was prevented by the party leaders from rendering his resignation for protection of cows and claimed that the party leaders had urged him to quit from his post.

He said that he treat cow as his mother and added all Hindus should protect the cows. The foundation president Siva Kumar also demanded the central government as the national animal . He said that the cow would protect humans if they protected it.