I condemn all white supremacists: Trump

By News Desk 1Published: 2nd October 2020 4:11 pm IST
I condemn all white supremacists: Trump

Washington, Oct 2 : In a TV interview, US President Donald Trump has said that he “condemns all white supremacists”, following controversy over statements he made during the first presidential debate on September 29.

“I’ve said it many times, let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK (Ku Klux Klan). I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys,” the BBC quoted the President as saying on Fox News on Thursday evening

“I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

Based in the US with a presence in Canada, Proud Boys are a far-right, neo-fascist, male-only organization with ties to white supremacists that promotes and engages in political violence.

READ:  Tensions mount as Armenia, Azerbaijan continue fighting

During the debate when Trump was asked whether he would condemn white supremacists and ask them to stand down during protests, the President said: “Proud Boys – stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what… somebody’s got to do something about antifa (anti-fascist activists) and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

The following day, the President tried to explain his stance at a White House briefing, saying he did not know who the Proud boys were.

Senior Republican members have also expressed unease over the President’s remarks at the debate, te BBC reported

During his time in office, President Trump has been accused of emboldening far-right groups with his rhetoric while being more willing to openly condemn those on the far-left.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 2nd October 2020 4:11 pm IST
Back to top button