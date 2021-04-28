“I failed”, journalist Barkha Dutt writes as she loses her father to COVID-19

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt and her sister Bahar Dutt on Tuesday shared the grief of losing their father to COVID-19.

Barkha Dutt’s father, SP Dutt was a retired Air India official, passed away on April 27, days after being tested positive for COVID-19. He had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi on April 21, reportedly eight days after he fell ill. He was admitted to the ICU but as his condition worsened he was placed on a ventilator at 3 AM on April 24. “

In an emotional note on Twitter remembering her father, Barkha Dutt expressed her guilt of how she failed to keep her promise of bringing him back home safe.

The kindest, loveliest man I have every known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us pic.twitter.com/ZUDwoa1LDa — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 27, 2021

She also acknowledged the hospital staff and everyone who tried their best to help her family in this situation.

My fathers last words to me were : “I’m choking, treat me”- to all the doctors at Medanta, nurses, ward staff, security guards, ambulance drivers, my gratitude for trying so hard. My father loved to invent things, make trains , planes and of course, his grandchildren pic.twitter.com/DIijrq2WNb — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 27, 2021

She goes on to mention her father’s fondest memories.

Barkha wrote, “My father loved to invent things, make trains, planes and of course, his grandchildren. I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report Covid on the ground & give voice to those who don’t have one.”

The day SP Dutt was hospitalised, both Barkha and Bahar had taken to Twitter to narrate the difficulties they faced, right from getting an ambulance to oxygen supply issues.

After filming a zillion such images across cities, today I took a picture of an ambulance at my home, as we hospitalised dad. With all my privilege it was tough to find one & finally it’s cylinder didn’t work. Now in safe hands at Medanta and praying. Thanks for all your wishes pic.twitter.com/JafYsTJti6 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 21, 2021

Bahar later expressed in a tweet how scared she feels and how angry she is that in this tough time the government is still not able to handle the COVID-19 situation.

This is my father he can fix anything in the house. Right now he can’t breathe. I can’t fix his lungs . We didn’t get an ambulance with oxygen so his condition worsened on way to hospital am angry but how do we fix our broken system ? #COVIDEmergency2021 pic.twitter.com/m4bmW4Eaxf — Bahar Dutt (@bahardutt) April 22, 2021

Barkha even requested the police to not cause jams as it is difficult for ambulances to then pass through because in that condition every little second counts.

request to @DelhiPolice & to police in other cities, do not put up random barricades to check people , it’s slowing down ambulances. Today as I rode with my father in the only ambulance we could get ( a one man crew with a faulty oxygen mask) we were repeatedly stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/TxqNkfadvb — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 21, 2021

Condolences pour in

Condolences poured in for the bereaved Dutt family after Barkha shared the news. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal offered his deepest condolences to the senior journalist on Twitter.

V v sad to hear that Barkha. My heartfelt condolences. God bless his soul. https://t.co/h7CqIzVxQb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 27, 2021

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot wrote: “Am so sorry for you loss, My deepest Condolences. There is no greater pain than to lose a parent. Hope you and the family find the strength to come out of this tragedy.

Former J&K CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah writes in sorrow, “So so sorry for your loss Barkha. I can’t imagine what you, and the rest of the family are going through. My family and especially my dad is joining me in offering our heartfelt condolences to you, your sister and your family. God speed Speedy.”

So sorry for your loss @BDUTT!! You have been a fighter and I know you you will fight out this tragedy as well. May he rest in eternal peace, and may God give you and @bahardutt strength to bear this loss. https://t.co/oGdD8zWb1w — Furquan Moharkan (@imFmoharkan) April 27, 2021

Deepest condolences. May you and @bahardutt find the strength to cope. Can’t imagine how tough the past few days must have been for you. Terribly sorry. — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 27, 2021

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra also expressed sorrow.

So sorry to hear about your loss @BDUTT losing a parent is excruciating. My condolences to you and your family. Sending love courage and prayers https://t.co/wigIcMUkPO — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 27, 2021