“I failed”, journalist Barkha Dutt writes as she loses her father to COVID-19

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt and her sister Bahar Dutt on Tuesday shared the grief of losing their father to COVID-19.
Barkha Dutt’s father, SP Dutt was a retired Air India official, passed away on April 27, days after being tested positive for COVID-19. He had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi on April 21, reportedly eight days after he fell ill. He was admitted to the ICU but as his condition worsened he was placed on a ventilator at 3 AM on April 24. “
In an emotional note on Twitter remembering her father, Barkha Dutt expressed her guilt of how she failed to keep her promise of bringing him back home safe.
She also acknowledged the hospital staff and everyone who tried their best to help her family in this situation.
She goes on to mention her father’s fondest memories.
Barkha wrote, “My father loved to invent things, make trains, planes and of course, his grandchildren. I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report Covid on the ground & give voice to those who don’t have one.”
The day SP Dutt was hospitalised, both Barkha and Bahar had taken to Twitter to narrate the difficulties they faced, right from getting an ambulance to oxygen supply issues.
Bahar later expressed in a tweet how scared she feels and how angry she is that in this tough time the government is still not able to handle the COVID-19 situation.
Barkha even requested the police to not cause jams as it is difficult for ambulances to then pass through because in that condition every little second counts.
Condolences pour in
Condolences poured in for the bereaved Dutt family after Barkha shared the news. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal offered his deepest condolences to the senior journalist on Twitter.
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot wrote: “Am so sorry for you loss, My deepest Condolences. There is no greater pain than to lose a parent. Hope you and the family find the strength to come out of this tragedy.
Former J&K CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah writes in sorrow, “So so sorry for your loss Barkha. I can’t imagine what you, and the rest of the family are going through. My family and especially my dad is joining me in offering our heartfelt condolences to you, your sister and your family. God speed Speedy.”
Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra also expressed sorrow.