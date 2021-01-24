I-League: Arrows snatch 1-1 draw with late goal against Aizawl

Kalyani (West Bengal), Jan 24 : Aizawl were held to a 1-1 draw by the Indian Arrows in the I-League on Sunday at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. Aizawl went ahead with Richard Kasagga’s 12th-minute strike from close range but an injury time goal by Sajad Hussain for the Arrows helped them snatch a point.

Aizawl were the dominant team for most of the game and in the 12th minute Kasagga was offered a tap-in from a corner kick. With the early goal, play was restricted in the Arrows’ half as Aizawl FC pressed high.

Arrows soaked in the pressure and kept the score at half-time 1-0. They took the game to Aizawl in the second half. However, after a good spell of attacking play, the momentum swung towards Aizawl’s favour once again 10 minutes into the half. In the 60th minute, Aizawl FC came close to doubling their lead when a curling effort by Rohmingthanga Bawlte from outside the box hit the goal post.

Aizawl kept missing chances that came to them for the rest of the match and ended up paying for their wastefulness in the 92nd minute. Sajad Hussain headed the ball into the back of the net through a corner kick and the Arrows snatched a point in a match that Aizawl could have won by a big margin.

