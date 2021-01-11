I-League: Mithun Chakraborty fan Komron Tursunov shines, on cloud nine

Kolkata, Jan 11 : Nine seconds. That’s all the time TRAU’s Tajikistan striker Komron Tursunov took against Real Kashmir FC to score the fastest ever goal in an Indian top-tier League match in the ongoing edition of I-League.

Tursunov recently spoke to www.i-league.org about his feat, the conglomeration of Indo-Tajik culture, Mithun Chakraborty being a heartthrob in Tajikistan, his stint in India so far, the I-League, and much more.

Q. Is 9 your favourite number?

A. You can say that. I used to wear No. 9 for my national team. In fact, in my first match, I wore No. 9. My first goal for my country came in a No. 9 shirt.

Q. When did you come to know that you have become the fastest scorer in Indian domestic football scoring in nine seconds?

A. After the match, my teammates told me that it was the fastest-ever goal in Indian domestic league football.

Q. What were your initial feelings?

A. Initially, I didn’t feel much. But after some time I gauged its magnitude and significance.

Q. And you discovered that you made history?

A. History repeats itself. Today if someone scores history, tomorrow someone else will. But I feel very proud that my name will be remembered by all the fans for some time at least.

Q. Describe the goal for us?

A. As a striker, you get maximum two-three seconds or even less to make a decision. The Real Kashmir defenders were trying to close it down. I spotted a yawning gap and I had to finish it off. Had I delayed or looked around for a square pass, the goal would not have come. I went for it, and bang. That it came so early is the biggest bonus.

Q. What has been your impression about India so far?

A. People are very friendly here. India has been an integral part of everyone’s upbringing in Tajikistan. We sing songs, watch movies, and get to know the megastars.

Q. Do you mean Bollywood?

A. Off course.

Q. So who are the favourites?

A. Mithun Chakraborty is a heartthrob in my country. I am a big fan of his. The song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ is an eternal favourite. Him apart, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also very popular. Hindi songs are played all over in pubs, parties, clubs, family functions. We also watch a lot of Hindi channels. I can even speak some basic Hindi.

Q. Why did you opt to play league football in India?

A. Sociologically, I feel at home in India. Kolkata is my second home. The love which I got from the fans here last season on my way to be crowned I-League champions with Mohun Bagan will stay with me forever. The love and affection I get here make me special. The I-League is special for me.

