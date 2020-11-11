I salute the people’s verdict in Bihar, says Nitish

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 9:35 pm IST
Patna, Nov 11 : After the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar assembly elections, it is almost certain that Nitish Kumar would sit in the chief Minister’s chair once again. After getting a majority , Kumar has saluted the people of the state and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cooperation.

Nitish Kumar’s credibility was at stake in this election. Thereafter, after some stiff resistance from the Mahagathbandhan, the NDA crossed the majority figure late on Tuesday.

In his first reaction after the election results, Kumar saluted the people of Bihar.

“I bow before the people’s mandate,” tweeted the chief minister from his official Twitter handle. “I salute the people for the majority that they have given to the NDA. I also thank PM Narendra Modiji for his cooperation,” he added in the tweet.

In Bihar, the NDA won 125 seats in the assembly elections.

