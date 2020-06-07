I stand with you: Emma Watson talks of social injustice, racism

New Delhi: Actor Emma Watson on Wednesday expressed support in fight against social injustice and racism, after the death of an African-American — George Floyd — in the United States.

‘Little Women’ actor shared her thoughts in a written statement on Instagram, where she opened up about the discrimination, one-race’s supremacy, and the ways she is trying to deal with the situation.

“There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is acknowledged nor accounted for.”White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly scheduled into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this,” the 30-year-old actor wrote.

She emphasised on the importance of working even harder internally and externally to tackle the “structural and institutional racism.”

Watson noted that she is still learning, figuring about the ways she “unconsciously” lend support to a system that is structurally racist.

“I see your anger, sadness, and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to,” she concluded.

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ also came in forward to show her favour, and observed ‘Blackout Tuesday’ yesterday as a message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd.

‘Black Lives Matter’ protests have intensified across the US after Floyd, passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.