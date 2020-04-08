I-T Dept cautions against breach in e-filing accounts

New Delhi: The Income-Tax Department has asked taxpayers to guard against possible breach of their personal e-filing account and report such an instance to the police cyber security wing.

“If you think your e-filing account many have been compromised or accessed in an unauthorised manner, then you may be a victim of cybercrime,” the department said in an advisory.

“Please report the incident to the concerned police or cyber cell authorities as a first step,” it said.

The e-filing account of an individual or entity is accessed by logging on to the web portal of the department– https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

A senior official said the advisory has been issued in the wake of an increased vulnerability and attacks on online systems as the country and the world battle the COVID-19 pandemic and more online systems are being used due to a major scaling down of human interface.

The department also suggested that a person can also file an online criminal complaint/FIR by visiting https://cybercrime.gov.in/ that has been launched by the government “to facilitate victims and complainants to report cybercrime complaints online.”

The advisory added that the department, on its part, will also share information related to a cyber crime instance “with relevant law enforcement authorities when so summoned under their statutory powers of investigation.”

“As a general precaution, please do not share your login credentials or other sensitive information,” it said.

The e-filing account is used by taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and perform a host of other tax-related works.

Source: PTI

