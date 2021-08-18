‘I was stripped’: Pakistan woman on brutal assault by hundreds of men

Islamabad: A horrifying video from Pakistan has emerged online in which hordes of men are seen groping, mauling and tearing off the clothes of a woman, who is famed for her videos on TikTok.

Several such horrific videos of the woman being “brutally attacked” in Lahore even as the country celebrated its Independence Day on August 14 have surfaced online and for a while, the incident was among top hashtags on Twitter #minarPakistan and #400 men were among the hashtags being used by outraged netizens who expressed their shock and disgust at the violence against the woman.

The woman has filed a complaint with police in which she alleged that a mob of around 400 people attacked her and her friends while she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, according to local media reports.

“I was stripped and my clothes were torn apart,” she said alleging that the mob picked her up and started tossing her in the air, the Express Tribune quoted.

The woman also alleged that she kept crying for help but to no avail and no one came to her rescue.

Disturbing video clips widely circulated in social media show hundreds of men thrashing the woman, tearing her clothes and hurling it into the air.

She also alleged that her gold ornaments were “forcibly taken” by unidentified people in the crowd, while the mobile phone and cash were also “snatched”.

Maria Amir wrote in Dawn that there can be no more obvious metaphor for how depraved our society really is. It is hard to imagine a more powerful symbolic representation of how we have twisted the very meaning of ‘independence’ and ‘freedom’ to cater solely to one gender at the expense of another. There really is no other way to say it, we are in the midst of gender apartheid.

The incident took place at the Greater Iqbal Park area in Lahore according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Lorry Adda police station in the city.

The annual report of the State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 amply describes the plight of women in the country.

The HRCP report has once again painted a concerning picture of the women’s rights situation in the country. The HRCP has highlighted forms of violence against women, which include sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country.