IAS Coach Sameer Ahmed offers course to unlock educational excellence

New Delhi: IAS Coach Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui is offering a course to unlock education excellence. The sessions of the course will be held on weekends starting on 8th August.
Session by IAS Coach Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui
There will a total of six sessions that are scheduled to be held on 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd August 2020. The timing of the session will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following are list of agenda of six sessions.
- How to understand better
- How to learn better
- How to develop self discipline.
- Critical thinking capacity
- AbraVocabra
- Smart Notes and Neural Diagrams
Registration
The fee of the course is Rs. 3650 (only for Indian residents).
Registration can be done at https://bit.ly/ALIFSMIndia.
Webinar can be watched at https://bit.ly/alifsyoutube.