IAS Coach Sameer Ahmed offers course to unlock educational excellence

Posted By Sameer Published: 6th August 2020 10:00 pm IST
IAS Coach Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui
YouTube

New Delhi: IAS Coach Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui is offering a course to unlock education excellence. The sessions of the course will be held on weekends starting on 8th August.

Session by IAS Coach Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui

There will a total of six sessions that are scheduled to be held on 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd August 2020. The timing of the session will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following are list of agenda of six sessions.

  1. How to understand better
  2. How to learn better
  3. How to develop self discipline.
  4. Critical thinking capacity
  5. AbraVocabra
  6. Smart Notes and Neural Diagrams

Registration

The fee of the course is Rs. 3650 (only for Indian residents).

Registration can be done at https://bit.ly/ALIFSMIndia.

Webinar can be watched at https://bit.ly/alifsyoutube.

