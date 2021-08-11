IAS officers Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan officially divorced

Jaipur: The marriage of IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan came to an end on Tuesday after a family in Jaipur granted divorce to them.

According to a report published in the Times of India, divorce has been granted under section 28 of the special marriage act.

Marriage of Dabi, the topper of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2015, and Khan who had secured the second position in the exam was held in April 2018.

Both Dabi and Khan are officers of the Rajasthan cadre. The duo had earlier revealed that they had fallen in love during their training period.

Their story became a hot topic of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir since the Hindu Mahasabha termed it as love-jihad.

The rift in their marriage came to the limelight for the first time after Dabi dropped ‘Khan’ from her surname on social media and Khan unfollowed her on social media sites.

Last year, the couple has submitted the divorce application in the family court.

Currently, Athar who hails from Kashmir is on deputation in the Union Territory.