IBPS clerk 2020: Notification released to fill up vacancies in 11 banks

By Sameer Updated: 2nd September 2020 8:00 pm IST
IBPS

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) invited applications to fill up the vacancies of clerks in 11 banks.

Participating organizations for IBPS clerk 2020 exam

These 11 banks are as follows:

  1. Bank of Baroda
  2. Canara Bank
  3. Indian Overseas Bank
  4. UCO Bank
  5. Bank of India
  6. Central Bank of India
  7. Punjab National Bank
  8. Union Bank of India
  9. Bank of Maharashtra
  10. Indian Bank
  11. Punjab & Sind Bank

Eligibility, application fee

As per the official notification, interested candidates must have born not earlier than 02.09.1992 and not later than 01.09.2000 (both dates inclusive). They should be graduates from a University recognized by Govt. of India.

The application fee is Rs. 175 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD whereas, for other candidates, it is Rs. 850.

Important dates

Call letter can be downloaded on 18th November 2020 whereas, the online examination-Preliminary is scheduled to be held on 5th, 12th and 13th December 2020.

The tentative date for main examination is 24th January 2021. The provisional allotment is scheduled to be done on 1st April 2021.

How to apply for IBPS clerk 2020

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of IBPS (click here). The applications can be registered till 23rd September 2020.

