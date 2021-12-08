Ibrahim Ali Khan is his great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan’s doppelganger

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be working as an assistant director with Karan in the project. The star kid enjoys a major fan following on social media.

Well, do you know Ibrahim Ali Khan is exactly resembles his great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan. While we are all aware of Ibrahim’s resemblance to Saif Ali Khan and Mansoor Ali Khan, not many people are aware that he has also inherited the looks of his great grandfather. Here’s the proof.

Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring her grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan and her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Alongside the video, Saba talked about the looks and the royal lineage that has been passed on within the family. She wrote, ”IFTIKHAR ALI KHAN PATAUDI…..Lineage and looks …passed on.Ibrahim..a lookalike? What do you think….”

For the unversed, Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi, sometimes I. A. K. Pataudi (16 March 1910 – 5 January 1952) was the 8th Nawab of Pataudi. He was the captain of the India’s national cricket team during its tour of England in 1946.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at a few vintage pictures shared by Saba Ali Khan on her Instagram.