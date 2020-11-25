ICC Awards of the Decade: Kohli in fray for 5; five more Indians in race (Ld)

Dubai, Nov 25 : Prolific India batsman Virat Kohli has been nominated in five categories for the first International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the Decade for his incredible run in the last 10 years.

Kohli, who leads Team India in all three formats, has been nominated for Male Cricketer of the Decade alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

For Men’s ODI Player of the Decade, former India skipper MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have found a place alongside Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers and Sangakkara.

Kohli and Rohit have also made a cut for the Men’s T20I Player of the Decade Award list, which includes Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Malinga and Chris Gayle (West Indies).

Kohli has also been nominated in the Men’s Test Player of the Decade and ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade categories. Kohli had won the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award in 2019 for stopping fans from booing Australia’s Steve Smith during the World Cup in England and Wales. Besides, Dhoni who had won the Spirit of Cricket Award in 2011, also finds a place for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

Meanwhile, in women’s category, former Team India skipper Mithali Raj has been nominated for the Female Cricketer of the Decade and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade awards. Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has also been nominated for the Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award.

“It is extremely challenging to shortlist any group of excellent players over an extended period. In making these choices we have tried to put context to performances, even as the different formats have evolved in pace and style in a 10-year period,” said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop.

“Some of your favourite names may have missed out, but not gone without recognition. We hope that this is seen as an opportunity to discuss, celebrate and rejoice in the many great players who have entertained us on the field in the last decade,” he added.

List of nominations:

Men’s player of the decade: Virat Kohli (India) Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Women’s ODI Player of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) and Jhulan Goswami (India).

Women’s Player of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England).

Men’s ODI Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Kumara Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Men’s Test Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan).

Men’s T20I Player of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Rohit Sharma (India).

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), MS Dhoni (India), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand).

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Richie Berrington (Scotland), Peter Borren (Netherlands), Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Calum MacLeod (Scotland) and Assad Vala (PNG)

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Natthakan Chantham (Thailand), Sterre Kalis (Netherlands), Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand) and Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.