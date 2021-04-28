ICC may hold T20 World Cup in UAE as COVID crisis in India worsens

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The worsening Covid-19 situation in India has brought the focus on International Cricket Council’s (ICC) contingency plan for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November.



While ICC always has a contingency plan, a backup venue, for every tournament it organizes, it is likely that the T20 World Cup could be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve in India in the next couple of months.



The ICC team of officials that was to visit India for a recce during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) canceled its visit due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India.



As of now, the ICC, the organizer of the T20 World Cup, is keeping a close watch on India.



According to sources, the ICC hasn’t yet made up its mind since the situation in India is evolving and the World Cup is still over five months away.



However, the UAE seems to be the front-runner as an alternate venue. Having the experience of hosting IPL before and also serving as the headquarters for the world body, the UAE has emerged as the ideal backup venue.



The ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice had, over a fortnight ago, said that they have backup plans that they can activate if required, although officially the tournament is staying in India as of now.



India is currently reporting over 300,000 Covid cases and over 2500 Covid deaths daily.



Four players have already left the IPL and returned home over the last couple of days due to the rising COVID cases outside the bio-bubble they were living and playing IPL matches in.



However, the Indian cricket board has decided to continue with the IPL in bio-bubble. More than half of the tournament is yet to be played, ending May 30.



