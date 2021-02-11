IDEMIA partners with Federal Bank for biometric authentication

New Delhi, Feb 11 : Augmented identity solutions provider IDEMIA has partnered with the Federal Bank to improve the bank’s existing access control and employee management systems with contactless biometric access control.

“Based on IDEMIA’s SmartBio SDK, this solution leverages facial and iris verification to authenticate employees for attendance and for access to the Core Banking System (CBS),” a statement said.

In addition to providing additional levels of security, the augmented biometric templates will also enable Federal Bank to extend the capabilities of its multi-biometric system in a post-Covid work scenario, it said.

“Together, our partnership will address a key operational challenge of the pandemic by reducing contact points. Implementation of this robust, reliable, and powerful access control system reaffirms IDEMIA’s leadership in contactless biometrics for a secure, convenient and hygienic access control in India,” said Pankaj Kundra, Digital Business Regional Head for India, Middle East & Africa at IDEMIA.

