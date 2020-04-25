IET India Launches ‘The IET Future Tech Panel’

Hyderabad: IET India launched its ‘IET Future Tech Panel’ on 24 April 2020. Chaired by Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications India, the panel is conceptualized and designed to provide a neutral platform for interdisciplinary thought and action in areas of future technologies.

In 2015, the Indian arm of the IET launched the first of its thought leadership panels on the Internet of Things. The IET IoT Panel launched with 5 working groups, over the next 5 years engaged with key ministries of the government of India, contributed to policies and also organised 4 successful editions of IoT India Congress – the most important confluence of digital technology stakeholders in the region. On the same lines, IET India now launches the IET Future Tech Panel.

Recognizing the importance of future technologies, Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chair of The IET Future Tech Panel, said, “The IET Future Tech Panel is working on a vision to be the thought-hub for future technologies as well as future technologists. The panel is starting off with 11 working groups that will be working towards disseminating knowledge about future technologies and creating roadmaps for their adoption.” Led by the volunteers of IET India, the IET Future Tech panel will be an inclusive, neutral and credible platform working towards the development of country-wide roadmaps and ecosystem building.

Speaking about the launch of the IET Future Tech Panel, Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India said, “IET India is proud of the role played in building awareness and deployment of technology in India through our thought leadership initiatives around IoT, Mobility and Future of Work.”

Adding to it, Mr Sanyal also said, “The IET Future Tech Panel understands and promotes the need to bring together key industry stakeholders to be one step ahead of the changes happening around us owing to technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual reality, ML and Blockchain.”

At the launch of the event, Sir Robin Saxby, Founder and Ex CEO, ARM Holdings; Advisor, IET Future Tech Panel, addressed the panel and said that the pandemic is teaching us a lot about people and the impact of technology on them. Human-technology co-evolution comes at a price and people must gradually evolve and adjust to these changes. Jim Morrish, Founder, Transforma Insights, Advisor, IET Future Tech Panel too addressed the panel and expressed that technologies like BlockChain, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Nano-Things are playing a role in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges.

