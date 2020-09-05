IGI Airport exploring alternative solutions for green energy

New Delhi, Sep 5 : GMR Group-led consortium DIAL, which operates the IGI Airport here, is exploring alternative solutions for generating green energy, the company’s CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said on Saturday.

According to Jaipuriar: “We have set up a new benchmark for our partners and stakeholders to follow.”

He was speaking at the CII-GBC during a virtual event of Energy Award 2020.

DIAL was conferred with the ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ award at the National Award for Excellence in Energy Management by CII-GBC.

It was also presented with the ‘National Energy Leader’ award for the year 2020, based on its consistent performance at highest level in the last three years.

“Going forward, we are focusing on energy conservation and exploring alternative solution for generating green energy,” Jaipuriar said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.