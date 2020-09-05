IGI Airport exploring alternative solutions for green energy

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 11:31 pm IST
IGI Airport exploring alternative solutions for green energy

New Delhi, Sep 5 : GMR Group-led consortium DIAL, which operates the IGI Airport here, is exploring alternative solutions for generating green energy, the company’s CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said on Saturday.

According to Jaipuriar: “We have set up a new benchmark for our partners and stakeholders to follow.”

He was speaking at the CII-GBC during a virtual event of Energy Award 2020.

DIAL was conferred with the ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ award at the National Award for Excellence in Energy Management by CII-GBC.

It was also presented with the ‘National Energy Leader’ award for the year 2020, based on its consistent performance at highest level in the last three years.

READ:  TV star Rubina shares how 'Pahadis' stay slim

“Going forward, we are focusing on energy conservation and exploring alternative solution for generating green energy,” Jaipuriar said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close