Ignorance of law: How four Hyderabadis landed in Saudi Jail

By Sameer Published: 16th September 2020 9:31 am IST
Riyadh: Ignorance of Saudi law proved costly for four Hyderabadis, Mohammed Abdul Waheed, Moiz, Shaikh Bader and Hajra Begum. They were arrested in 2015 for involving in bringing prescribed medicine in Saudi Arabia.  

Recently, Waheed, Moiz and Hajra were released after Saudi Arabia King Salman pardoned some of the prisoners on humanitarian grounds. With the help of Social Worker Shihab Kottukad, Waheed left for Hyderabad.

Arrested for carrying sleeping pills

As per the details of the case, in 2015, officials at Riyadh Airport arrested Mohammed Abdul Waheed, a resident of Lunger House for carrying sleeping pills.

During investigation, Waheed revealed that he had visited Hyderabad to see his newborn baby and claimed that he was not aware of the items inside the parcel that was handed over to him by his friend’s friend in Hyderabad.

When police arrested Waheed’s friend, Moiz, he said that another friend, Shaikh Bader had requested him for the medicine.

Bader said that his wife, Hajra Begum is suffering from some ailment and she has to consume the pills. As it is costly in Saudi Arabia, he tried to get it from Hyderabad, he added.

Court found them guilty

Upon investigation, authorities found that Hajra did not use any such medicine in the past.

When the matter reached the court, judge not only sent them to jail but also asked authorities to deport them after completion of imprisonment period.

Saudi law

 It may be mentioned that bringing prescribed medicine into Saudi Arabia without proper medical report is prohibited under the Kingdom’s law.

The complete details of the patient’s health condition and the medicine prescribed should be mentioned in the medical report.

