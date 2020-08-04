IIT Bombay to oversee smog tower project in Delhi: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that IIT Bombay will supervise the smog tower project in the national capital and all the stakeholders in the project are on the same page.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Centre submitted before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that the overall supervision of the smog tower project will be done by IIT Bombay and the installation of the tower will be done by Tata.

The bench queried Mehta, “when are you starting the foundation work for the project?” Mehta replied that it will take 10 months to finish the project and the foundation work can begin now.

In the previous hearing on the matter the top court had hinted that it would initiate contempt proceedings against IIT Bombay if they backed out of the smog tower project.

On the next hearing on the matter, the Centre will tell the Supreme Court, when it can begin the work on the proposed smog tower in Delhi.

Source: IANS
