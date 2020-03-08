IIT Club stresses on ‘sattwik mess’

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Wellness Club of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) stressed the need of ‘sattwik mess’. It also expressed stand against ‘Rajasik food’.

Email to all students

On 28th February, the club sent an email to all students seeking opinion on ‘sattwik mess’

The email mentioned, “There’s the famous saying in ayurvedic sciences: ‘What we eat, how much we eat, and how we eat determines our way of life’. Tamasik diet is a foundation of pessimism and leads to a painful life…fast foods like pizzas, pastries, burgers, etc is Tamasik whereas Rajasik foods like eggs, meat, pepper, create egotism, anger, greed, and other irreligious feelings”.

Students’ complaint

It may be mentioned that the idea of ‘sattwik mess’ was presented before everyone after some of the students complained about the food that is served at the mess.