IIT-Hyd makes India’s 1st Rapid Electronic COVID-19 RNA test kit for home use

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) have developed COVIHOME, an artificial intelligence-powered Covid-19 test that allows self-testing at home.

On obtaining ICMR approvals, and after commercialisation, the kit developed by Prof Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, will be available in the market at an affordable price.

This test kit can produce results within 30 minutes for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

The major benefit of this testing kit is that it does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), an expert human resource, and a BSL 2 lab facility for the extraction of RNA, so it has potential for one to take the test at home without expert supervision.

Explaining the benefits of the testing kit, Shiv Govind Singh said, “A major objective of the research team for the development of the COVIHOME Test Kit was to break the transmission chain through affordable testing. We have already filed a patent for the device and are now looking for industry partners for ToT of technology for mass production”.

As per IITH, CSIR-CCMB has performed the validation of the rapid RNA electronic diagnostic device for detection of SARS-Cov-2 virus in the swab samples independently with the in-house samples and hospital samples as advised by ICMR.

These samples were confirmed for their positivity or negativity by the RT-PCR method.