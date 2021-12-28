IIT-Hyderabad plans to test driverless vehicles in next 6 months

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) plans to test driverless vehicles capable of operating on roads, air, and water within six months, beginning on its Kandi campus in Sangareddy district.

IIT-H director professor BS Murty said at a year-end media conference today that the institute has launched a project under the Technology Innovation Hub on autonomous navigation and data navigation systems (TiHAN) of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Professor Murty stated that they were working on several technological improvements and that the work on UAVs and ROVs will be a historic project in IIT-Hyderabad history.

The project was being worked on by a group of teachers, researchers, and students led by professor P Rajyalakshmi. The department of science and technology has allocated Rs 135 crore for the test bed construction project.

The project began last year. Professor Murty revealed that the vehicle will be tested on the test-bed within six months, with the team of scientists building the prototype.

The IIT-Hyderabad director claimed that they have not used fuel-powered cars on campus for mass transportation since September of last year, and that they have been utilising rented electric vehicles for all mass transit reasons from the main entry gate to various portions of the campus.

He further stated that they will soon replace rented vehicles with electric vehicles built by their own teachers and students. The unmanned vehicles on land, air, and sea will also be operational soon, as they were planning to test the vehicles within six months.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we had a great year with world-class research, academic achievement, the best-ever placement season, a state-of-the-art centre of excellence, and major campus growth,” professor Murty added.

Keeping the momentum going, we are currently attempting to teach and upskill the skills of today’s youth in accordance with our slogan, “Invent and Innovate in Technology for Humanity.”

“IIT-H has a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship on campus,” he remarked. In a recently announced star rating by the ministry of education innovation cell, IIT-Hyderabad received a four-star rating for its outstanding performance in the fiscal year 2020-21.