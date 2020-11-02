IIT Madras develops online game to create Covid awareness (Ld)

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 3:16 pm IST

Chennai, Nov 2 : Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday said its researchers have developed a digital game ‘IITM Covid Game’ to create awareness about Covid-19 virus among the general public, particularly children.

This game is browser-based and can be played on any device including Personal Computers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones, among others.

Based on initial prototyping and feedback from different audiences, the students team translated the game to several Indian regional languages to improve its reach.

Apart from English, the game is already available in 12 languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil and Telugu.

READ:  'Not our area of expertise': SC to plea to define religion

“The IITM Covid game is a small but very meaningful and engaging contribution, and it clearly exhibits how thoughtful and aware our students are,” Preeti Aghalayam, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, said in a statement.

This game was created by students who took a nine-credit elective course called ‘Let’s Play To Learn’ offered during the January-May 2020 Semester, in which students were taught game-based learning tools and techniques.

The game takes inspiration from the famous ‘Super Mario’ game and consists of a character who encounters various right things — like masks, washing hands and also encounters things to be avoided — like hugs, handshakes.

READ:  CM assures more jobs for Kannadigas on state formation day (Ld)

s the character does the right things, points keep getting added. If the character fails to avoid a wrong thing, points get deducted to highlight the consequence.

The game goes on for one minute and the players should aim for maximum points. The students plan to make the game available in more regional games in the future.

The game is available free of cost and can be played from the home page of www.letsplaytolearn.com’. It is also available in the website of IIT Madras.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd November 2020 3:16 pm IST
Back to top button