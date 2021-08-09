IITH, Agastya Foundation join hands to help underprivileged children

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) and Agastya International Foundation will collaborate to create solutions that will bring innovative, high-quality, and high-relevance learning and training to economically disadvantaged school children.

The partnership will identify problems on the grassroot level that can be addressed by solutions based on emerging technologies such as AI&ML, language technologies and computer vision. The objective is to enable those on the wrong side of the digital divide by leveraging cutting-edge research.

The partnership is set up under the aegis of the Raj Reddy Centre on Technology in Service of Society at IIITH, said a press release from the institution today. The new center is an initiative of IIITH to enable research and emerging technology-led solutions for grassroot education and public health, with specific emphasis on the rural population.

The centre will pursue two broad directions for high societal impact: Innovations in rural education, and Innovation in Healthcare for the bottom of the pyramid, added the release.

Agastya International Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Bangalore, which works on building confidence among economically disadvantaged children and teachers in rural India. IIITH and Agastya will collaborate on research and development of specialized solutions and tools, aimed at enhancing the learning experience of children and teachers through the latest technologies.

Speaking on behalf of IIITH, Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, Chair Outreach committee, said “IIITH has always had social good as a key outcome of all research from the institute. This collaboration with Agastya Foundation and Navam makes this possible in a very fulfilling way. Clear and present problems addressed through emerging research led technology, deployed and value realized on ground. We are very excited about this collaboration.