IKEA grants 26m euro to protect co-workers, supplier, customers

HYDERABAD: Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Friday announced a grant of 26 million euro to protect the health of communities, its co-workers, suppliers and consumers impacted by the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, IKEA Foundation, the firm’s philanthropic arm, is announcing a funding commitment to support the emergency response, said a statement.

As part of this, IKEA India, which operates a store in Hyderabad, has in coordination with government authorities set up a quarantine centre at a sports hostel at Gachibowli in the city, with 200 beds.

“These are extraordinary times and our absolute priority is ensuring the health and safety of co-workers, customers, suppliers and communities. We are still adjusting to this new reality but are doing all we can to ensure business continuity for the future and continue to make people’s lives at home better,” said IKEA India CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Peter Betzel.

Ingka Group, IKEA’s strategic partner, said “We will take an initial step of supporting emergency relief with 26 million euro of in-kind donations, allowing its 30 countries in which it has operations, to take more immediate action in their local communities.”

This will focus on providing necessities such as beds, food and toys to hospitals, medical centres and shelters, it added.

“Our focus is now on accelerating the actions we are taking to help the communities most affected and supporting many people and our partners across the world,” said Ingka Group CEO Jesper Brodin.

IKEA India, part of Ingka Group, opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multi-channel approach.

Source: PTI

