IKEA India reopens its Hyderabad store

Hyderabad: IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group) is reopening its store in Hyderabad on Monday, June 08, 2020. Safe shopping at the store is a priority for IKEA. It has put in place STRICT & STRONG measures to ensure safety of visitors and will be restricting entry of customers at one time to a smaller number to maintain social distancing.

With this announcement, IKEA now offers all possible options in the way customers can shop – for those who want to come to the store, we are open; regular online services for those who want to shop from the comfort of their homes and Click & Collect service, for those who want to go completely contactless right from the beginning!

IKEA Hyderabad also proposes a strong online safe shopping offer: ecommerce business is reopened, and a new Click & Collect service is launched for the first time in India. Click & Collect allows contactless and safe shopping. Customers can order online and pick up their products with their vehicle directly from the parking.

To ensure a smooth shopping experience at the store, customers can take support from greeters and personal shopper service. Some of the safety measures for customers include – contact-less temperature checks, mandatory face mask, etc. The store shopping bags and trolleys are regularly sanitized as per local norms.

There will be contactless hand sanitizer machines, indicators on floor for social distancing, physical barriers for extra safety during shopping. Queue management for line-ups, separation screens around sales point, cash registers and customer service points along with other safety checks are in place.

However, keeping safety requirements and social distancing in mind, the popular IKEA Restaurant and the children’s play area, Småland will open later.

IKEA’s ambition as a home furnishing expert and the world’s largest home furnishings multi-channel retailer is to support people to build a Healthy & Happy life at home. In times like these, home is everything – the heart of the family, a makeshift office, a playground, a picnic spot, and more. So, providing home furnishing solutions to make the most of the time at home is more important than ever before.

To make this happen, IKEA has also recently introduced its online home furnishing and remote planning services in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Customers can connect online with IKEA experts to consult in home planning.

Aurelie Raimon, Hyderabad Store Manager at IKEA said, “We are very much looking forward to welcoming back our customers to our store and happy to be able to furnish homes in Hyderabad again. IKEA is all about the home and home is everything in India! Especially during these times, IKEA would like to inspire all Indian Homes to have a healthy and happy life at home.

As we reopen our store, Health and Safety of co-workers and customers are our topmost priority. We have put strong safety measures throughout the store, so that our customers and co-workers feel safe & confident coming back to the store. Having said that, we will be limiting the number visitors, in adherence with social distancing norms. We also strongly encourage customers to use our new click and collect service which is totally contactless and safe.”

