Ileana reveals how she runs away from responsibilities

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 5:37 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 19 : Actress Ileana DCruz just goes with the flow of life when she wants to run away from responsibilities, going by her new social media post.

Ileana shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen paddling away in water.

“Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee,” she wrote.

The actress recently posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and gave herself a funny title.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

