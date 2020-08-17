Ileana’s hilarious ‘expectation vs reality’ mood

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 4:19 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actress Ileana DCruz draws a hilarious comparison between expectation and reality in her new post.

Ileana took to Instagram, where she shared a video and a picture. The video is taken from a song featuring the actress, where she is seen dancing in a thigh high slit dress. The second is a picture in which Ileana lies in the bed and yawns.

“Weekend mood: Expectations vs Reality,” she wrote.

Actress Nargis Fakhri commented: “Forgot to look at the reality! Still.”

Ileana keeps entertaining her fans with her regular workout updates on social media.

She was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

