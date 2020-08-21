Illegal constructions, Nala encroachments led to floods in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Potholes, water stagnation, craters and road damage are some of the common scenes witnessed not only in the colonies of the city but also on main roads and highways and in many villages of several mandals due to heavy rains that have been lashing Karimnagar district for the past few days.

Poor quality road works and no interlinking roads without drainage facilities are causing problems to the commuters. Half finished works in several colonies and in villages and nala encroachments and illegal constructions have added further to the public woes in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

In Karimnagar district, many divisions present on the outskirts of municipal corporation were water-logged without proper roads and drainage system. Moreover, many illegal constructions and nala encroachments were seen in Ashok Nagar, Mukurampur, Sai Krishna theatre regions.

In Vemulawada of Sircilla district, even moderate rain will pollute the temple lake with drainage water from Konaipalli, New Urban colony and Bhagwant Nagar areas, which don’t have proper drainage system. Due to the encroachment of nalas and drains from Ambedkar statue to the main road, water will stagnate for several hours in front of the temple.

As nalas were encroached in Ramagundam Corporation limits of Peddapalli district, all the areas present near the nalas will get submerged whenever it rains, and water will flow on roads. At Jagtial district headquarters, nalas present in Vaninagar, Agriculture market, Ganji road, Shankaramma galli, Markandeya Colony and Krishna Nagar were encroached and small ponds will form after rain.

The bad roads, pits and potholes after rain is leading to accidents. Telugu Yuvata Karimnagar Parliament segment president Jello Srinivas alleged that the ruling TRS leaders are trying to deceive the people in the name of Smart City. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar boasted of transforming Karimnagar city like that of New York and London cities, he criticised.

He further alleged that there is no development in the city for the past six years. Roads in many colonies and on highways are washed away in rainwater due to no quality in works. Roads in Kharkanagadda, Hussainpur and Vidyanagar are in worse condition. Without proper drainage system and encroachment of nalas along with illegal constructions, water is getting logged in many colonies causing inconvenience to the people, he added.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao stated that they are going to implement a major plan to overcome the problems that would arise during heavy rains. “Also, they are focussing on nala encroachments and illegal constructions.