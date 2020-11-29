Illegal gun factory unearthed in Bihar’s Kaimur

Patna, Nov 29 : A small illegal gun factory run by a history-sheeter was unearthed in Chainpur area of Kaimur district in Bihar on Sunday after three persons were held during checking of vehicles, police said. In another case, CRPF men also seized arms and ammunition hidden in Naxal-affected Gaya district.

“We are holding special vehicle-checking drive in the district, during which three youths riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop in Chainpur area. The accused tried to escape by taking a U-turn from the spot, but alert policemen chased and overpowered them after a brief chase,” Kaimur Superintendent of Police Dilnawaj Ahmed said.

A .315-bore short-muzzle rifle, two cartridges were seized from their possession.

Accused Jalim Ram, Anil Kharwar, and Sanjay Kharwar — all residents of Bhabhua — were interrogated, following which they named one Ram Dular Sharma of Tirauna village in Chainpur police station area as supplier of the illegal arms and ammunition.

“The Chainpur SHO led the police raid at Sharma’s house. He was running an illegal gun-manufacturing factory at his house. We seized two countrymade pistols and ‘kattas’ each, six unfinished ‘kattas’, six cartridges and firearm-making instruments from his house,” Ahmed said.

“Sharma is a history-sheeter who was jailed for his illegal activities in the past. Jalim Ram is also a notorious criminal of the area and has been jailed three times in the past,” the SP said.

Kaimur is considered Naxal-affected area in Bihar. Local police is now investigating the possible links of Sharma with Maoists.

In another case, a team of Central Reserve Police Force’s 159 CoBRA commandos unearthed a huge cache of weapons, Maoist documents and other objectionable items from an underground bunker in Parariya village in Imamganj police station area in Gaya district.

The seized firearms included two countrymade pistols, 15 cartridges, two magazines, two mobile phones, three rifle holsters and some Naxal literature.

