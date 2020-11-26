IMA scam: Baig hospitalised, CBI to wait till he returns to prison

Bengaluru, Nov 26 : Expelled Congress leader R. Roshan Baig was shifted from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison hospital to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences on Thursday over health complications.

Baig was arrested in the IMA ponzi scam case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday.

He was being treated at the hospital in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison since Tuesday due to severe variations in his blood-sugar levels.

As per the Covid protocols, Baig was kept in the isolation ward at Parappana Agrahara. However, he developed breathing difficulty on Wednesday and was put on oxygen support, according to prison officials.

Baig is a cardiac patient and prison doctors reportedly recommended him to be shifted to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences on Thursday.

Sources said that Roshan Baig underwent an angioplasty on Thursday.

Meanwhile the CBI said that it had sought his three-day custody from the court and it will be ending on Friday evening.

The CBI will wait till hospital authorities declare him as ‘healthy’ and again they might move the court to seek his custody again.

Source: IANS

