Imam Siddique to Swami Om: 7 most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss history

Mumbai: Bigg Boss happens to be the reality show that probably everyone in the country is familiar with — you either love it or hate it; but there’s no way you can ignore it. Not at least for its controversies and the high voltage drama that it delivers. The controversies are created by none other than the show’s contestants who live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world for over 100 days.

While the ongoing season 15th of Bigg Boss is created a huge buzz among audience, here’s a look at the contestants that have been the controversy’s favourite child in past seasons of the show.

1. Swami Om

Swami Om (Instagram)

One of the most controversial figures in the entire history of Bigg Boss, Swami Om entered the Salman Khan‘s show in the 10th season. He not only had verbal fights but also had physical brawls during his stay with the other contestants, so much so that Bigg Boss had to throw him out of the house.

2. Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan (Twitter)

Zubair Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11. He made headlines during his stay for his foul language and was even warned by Salman. It was also reported that he was related to Mumbai’s underworld.

3. Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra (YouTube)

She was known for her ‘aggressive’ attitude. Dolly was a part of Bigg Boss season 4 and she fought with almost everyone on the show.

4. Imam Siddique

Imam Siddique (Instagram)

Season 6’s Imam Siddique was the biggest controversy creator in Bigg Boss house. Apart from his tall claims of “making stars” out of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and the like, he even claimed to have lent money to Salman and said that he never paid him back! He was known for his famous one line ‘Time Out’.

5. Kamaal R Khan

KRK (Twitter)

Kamaal Rashid Khan hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. His fight with designer Rohit Verma led to his eviction. He was eliminated from the show after he hurled a bottle at Rohit Verma, hitting actress Shamita Shetty instead.

6. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant is also known as ‘controversy queen’ of showbiz world. She appeared on the first season of the show. Her ugly fight with with contestant Kashmera Shah where she took jibes at the actor’s personal life.

7. Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga (Instagram)

Priyanka Jagga was part of Bigg Boss 10. She had differences with almost every one inside the house. She was eliminated in the first week itself but managed to create enough controversies just within a week. She even had war of words with Swami Om.